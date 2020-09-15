Tirupati: Engineers told to emulate Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya

Tirupati: Rich tributes were paid to eminent engineer, statesman and Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on the occasion of his 159th birth anniversary which is celebrated nationwide as Engineer's Day, here on Tuesday.



SPDCL chairman and managing director Haranatha Rao called on young engineers to strive for nation development taking inspiration from the life of Visvesvaraya.

Speaking at the Jayanthi celebrations of Visvesvaraya held in SPDCL corporate office here, Haranatha Rao said though he was born in a very poor family, Visvesvaraya came up in life and occupied high positions with sheer grit and hard work. He was not only an engineer but a person committed to development of society. Discom Director VN Babu, SPDCL chief engineer, RN Prasad Reddy and others were present. Marking the occasion, city-based The Welfare Association of Licensed Planners members led by its president WM Bhaktavatsalam organised Annadanam at Corporation office circle. TUDA vice-chairman Harikrishna at a function held in TUDA paid rich tributes to Visvesvaraya.

He said the legendary engineer with his contribution to society remained forever in the hearts of the people and wanted the engineers to emulate Visvesvaraya and play constructive role for promoting technology and skill for development. On the occasion, retired TTD chief engineer Chandrasekhara Reddy, TUDA retired engineers Prabhakar Reddy, Bhaskar and Prakash were felicitated. TUDA secretary Lakshmi was also present.