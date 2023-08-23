Tirupati: Excitement skyrockets ahead of Chandrayaan-3 landing

Tirupati: With the highly anticipated landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon set for Wednesday evening, excitement across the state is running high. While the denizens are rescheduling their activities to watch the great moment live which would be telecast by ISRO from 5.20 pm, school students are eager to watch the historic moment.

As the countdown to the live telecast of Chandrayaan-3 soft landing has commenced, university students are gearing up to watch the event in groups so that they can not only witness the memorable event and also discuss the details about it.

The school Education department has asked all DEOs and Additional Project Coordinators of Samagra Shiksha in the state instructing them to ensure the convening of special Assembly of students in all the schools from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm on Wednesday to facilitate them to witness collectively the live streaming of Chandrayaan-3 landing. The teachers are of the view that this experience will not only instil a sense of pride and wonderment among the students, but also serve as an educational opportunity, sparking interest in space science and technology. ISRO had invited all educational institutions across the nation to play an active role in this historic event by organising the live streaming of the soft landing.

Even enthusiastic parents have been preparing to complete their work early on Wednesday to watch the event along with their children at homes as it sparks a passion for exploration within the young minds.

Meanwhile, India American astronaut Sunitha Williams expressed her excitement and anticipation for the event. Williams, renowned for her remarkable contribution to space expedition, eagerly looks forward to the Pragyaan rover's exploration of the lunar south pole, which holds great promise for scientific discoveries. The NASA astronaut with a storied career in space exploration said, "Landing on the Moon will provide us with invaluable insights. I am truly thrilled that India is at the forefront of space exploration and the pursuit of sustainable living on the Moon. These are truly exciting times," she added.