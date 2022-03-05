Tirupati: Fishermen unions demand withdrawal of auction GO

Tirupati: Opposing Go 217 that enables auction of fish tanks in one voice, fishermen associations from 13 districts demanded the government to withdraw its decision to conduct online auction for catching fish in tanks in the state as per the GO.

Representatives of the fishermen associations from across the district took part in the round-table at at Youth Hostel here on Saturday.

They wanted the government to change its stand on implementation of GO 217 before April 15 otherwise they will take up a statewide protests after burning the GO copies.

They slammed the government for not heeding to their pleas and sticking to its decision despite vociferous protests on the move.

TDP leader and former minister Kollu Ravindra who attended as the chief guest at the meeting, accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of adopting 'anti-people' policies which have been driving the state towards doom in all fronts.

TDP leader and Kakinada former MLA Vanama Venkateswar Rao (Konda Babu) said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was destroying the traditional livelihoods of people.

He warned the government that the fishermen along with other people in traditional occupations will take up huge protests which will continue till the government come down if it did not mend its ways.

Ampolu Sathyanarayana , AP Fishermen JAC president, lamented that the new system of conducting online auction will render fishermen jobless as the fish in the tanks across the state would be owned by political big wigs with high stakes.

On behalf of association from all the districts, he demanded the government to roll back its decision by cancelling the damaging GO.

Former director for state fisheries department Y Ramprasad, TDP leader and RUSSH hospital chairman Dr Cipoy Subramanyam, conveners of fishermen associations of 13 districts attended the meet.