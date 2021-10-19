Tirupati: Five-day training programme for Endowments officials begins

Tirupati: A five-day training programme for the Endowments officials intended to study the TTD administration began at SVETA (Sri Venkateswara Employees Training Academy) here on Monday.

Following Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's directions, the TTD is organising the training programme for the select Endowments officials to explain to them the setup of TTD administration and also enable them to have a practical study of the functioning of its various departments involved in pilgrim services.

The objective of the programme is that the trained Endowments officials in turn implement these initiatives at the temples under AP Endowments department for fine-tuning the temples administration including providing improved services like darshan to the devotees visiting the shrines.

As part of the agenda, a team of senior Endowments officials held a meeting with TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi at the TTD administrative building before the start of the training programme on Monday morning.

Speaking on the occasion, the TTD JEO said the five-day refresher-cum-training course at SVETA would cover all the major TTD initiatives in the realm of devotee services and also improvement of temples' revenue for the betterment of the shrines under Endowments department in the State.

Senior TTD officials will brief them through a power point presentation on relevant issues. The training will be on all aspects like auditing, accounting, Hundi collection counting, vigilance and security, Annadanam, Prasadam preparation, modernisation of temple kitchens, improve temple revenue options, processing of tickets issue for darshan, tenders, sanitisation, greenery and garbage clearance and many other issues.

Endowments joint commissioner Suresh Babu, executive engineer Murali Balakrishna, deputy commissioner Vijay Raju, assistant commissioners Ramanjaneyulu, Ramesh, Leela Kumar, Ekambaram, TTD additional FA&CAO Ravi Prasad, VGO Manohar, health officer Dr Sridevi, chief information officer ML Sandeep, Dy EO (General) Ramana Prasad, Annadanam Dy EO Harindranath, Lakshman Naik, OSD GLN Shastri, Parakamani Dy EO Venkataiah and SVETA director Dr K Ramanjula Reddy were present.