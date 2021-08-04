Tirupati: Focus on Covid containment measures, officials told

Tirupati: District Collector M Hari Narayanan has directed the mandal and municipal task force committees to monitor the Covid situation in their respective limits by allocating at least one hour time daily. This should be given utmost priority in view of the rising positivity rate in 21 mandals which has to be treated as a warning signal.

The Collector reviewed the Covid situation with all mandal, municipal task force teams and medical officers through video conference from RDO office in Tirupati on Tuesday. Joint Collector (Development) V Veerabrahmam was also present. He underlined caution about the importance of testing, tracing, treatment and vaccination which has to be taken seriously.

The Collector stated that the district positivity rate has gone up to 2.76 from 2.48 during last week while the active cases have increased to 3,100 from 2,400. In view of this there should not be any complacency in dealing with the Covid situation as it is an indication of rising Covid cases in the coming days.

All the first and second contacts of positive cases have to be traced and tested by keeping them under home isolation. Wearing of masks and physical distancing are to be ensured in all social and religious programmes and no crowds should be allowed.

As the positivity rate is increasing in mandals like Tirupati urban, Renigunta, Tavanampalli, Sadum, Chittoor urban, Nagari, Chinna Panduru, Gangavaram, Baireddipalle and other containment zones, Covid norms should be implemented without any deviation. All the Covid care centres and hospitals are being continued and positive cases should be shifted there.

By implementing GO No 371 strictly, fines should be imposed on those violating Covid norms. Hari Narayanan made it clear that 90 per cent vaccination should be completed for those in the 45 plus age bracket, teachers, pregnant women and mothers having 0-5 years children.

DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, Deputy DM&HOs Dr Aruna Sulochana Devi and Dr RR Reddy, Tirupati Municipal Corporation (TMC) health officer Dr Hari Krishna and community health officer Dr Madhusudan took part in the video conference from Tirupati.