Tirupati gears up for grand Vinayaka Chaviti celebrations

Tirupati: After celebrating Vinayaka Chaviti festivities amid fears for two successive years owing to Covid pandemic, the denizens of pilgrim city went on a shopping spree this time a day ahead of the festival on Tuesday.

All areas in the city witnessed a hive of activity with thousands of people thronging roads to do festival shopping making the roads jam-packed and people found it difficult even to walk.

Apart from the busy Gandhi road, Tilak road, TUDA and Corporation office areas, Rythu Bazaar area etc., the puja material was made available by the sellers at several other colonies also. In fact, the villagers who wish to sell their products for the festival have reserved their places on roads during the last two days by keeping their belongings.

By Tuesday evening, the rush has increased multi-fold and police had a tough time controlling the traffic. Majority of the people were seen buying the clay Ganesh idols for Puja though the prices have increased much compared to the previous year. The umbrellas have been attracting the buyers everywhere with new styles costing from Rs 20 to Rs 150. The prices of other Puja material like fruits, flowers, sugarcanes etc., have also surged steeply.

The youth in a number of colonies have been busy in their final arrangements to set up pandals where they have to install the Ganesh idols by Wednesday morning. The young children have enthusiastically visited several houses in their localities to collect donations for conducting the festival in a grand manner.

Police have issued advisories to the organisers in conducting the festivities at the pandals and have been busy in monitoring them. Special arrangements are being made at all Vinayaka temples to provide hassle-free darshan of the Lord to the visitors. Everyone is getting ready to perform the Ganesh Puja following the traditions without any curbs which were there in the last two years.