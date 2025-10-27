Tirupati gears up for heavy rains, strong winds

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has appealed to the public to remain alert and take all necessary precautions in view of the approaching cyclone over Bay of Bengal. Speaking to reporters after inspecting repair works at a damaged bund near Balireddypalem in Vakadu mandal on Sunday evening, the Collector said that the district administration is fully prepared to handle any emergency situation arising out of the cyclone’s impact.

Dr Venkateswar said that the cyclone is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall across coastal districts, including Tirupati district, between October 27 and 29. Wind speeds may reach 90 to 100 kilometres per hour along the coast, while gusts of 60 to 70 kilometres per hour are expected in some interior mandals. He urged the public to stay indoors from Monday evening until October 29 and to avoid going near canals, ponds, and rivers during the period of heavy rainfall.

The Collector further advised people residing in old or dilapidated houses to move to safer places in advance, stating that all necessary arrangements have been made to shift affected families to relief centres if required.

Dr Venkateswar stressed that public safety is the government’s top priority and that the district administration has made all preparations to meet the situation. Departments such as Electricity, Irrigation, Engineering, Panchayat Raj, RWS, RTC, Police, Fire Services, and Revenue have been kept on high alert to respond swiftly in case of any eventuality.

Earlier in the day, he inspected the control room at the Collectorate and held discussions with officials from various departments on the measures to be taken in view of the cyclone. Later, he visited the Swarnamukhi Barrage in Vakadu mandal, where he reviewed the inflow and outflow levels along with irrigation officials. At Daivala Dibba in Kota mandal, he inspected the Swarnamukhi river bund and urged people living in the downstream areas to vacate immediately and move to safer locationsor designated relief centres as a precautionary measure.

The Collector, accompanied by officials, also inspected the Jangalapalli and Pallam tanks in Yerpedu mandal and reviewed water storage levels and safety measures. He said that the district administration is taking all steps to ensure that there is no loss of life or property. Special Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been stationed at Naidupeta, Srikalahasti, and Gudur to handle rescue and relief operations if required.

Officials including Gudur in-charge RDO Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Trainee Collector Sandeep Raghuvanshi, and Irrigation SE Radhakrishna Murthy accompanied the Collector during his inspections invarious mandals.