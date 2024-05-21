Live
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 21 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges, check the rates on 21 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 21 May, 2024
- Cong wave sweeping across the country: VH
- Questions galore on Mamata Didi’s prediction on INDIA bloc prospects
- TTD to release August quota of Arjitha Seva and Virtual seva tickets today
- Srikakulam: Criminal case booked against animal husbandry officials
- Visakhapatnam: Red zone declared within 2-km radius of strongrooms
- Take steps to curb water contamination in coming days: Seethakka
- Visakhapatnam: Chicken becomes costlier for common man
Just In
Tirupati gears up to celebrate ‘Ganga Jatara’ today
The week-long annual folk festival Gangamma Jatara celebrations here reached its peak on Monday
Tirupati: The week-long annual folk festival Gangamma Jatara celebrations here reached its peak on Monday. The devotees in various attires flocked Gangamma temple in fulfilment of their vows and offered prayers. The colourful Sapparalu added more colour and momentum to the festivity. The pilgrim city is all set to celebrate Ganga Jatara, the last major event of the seven-day folk festival in a grand manner on Tuesday.
Keeping in view of huge crowds that may throng the temple, the police department has geared up to deploy additional forces to prevent any untoward incident. Temple management made elaborate arrangements for devotees to have hassle-free darshan. Civic corporation made arrangements for sanitation, drinking water and others.
After Tuesday midnight, a clay idol of Gangamma, called 'Viswaroopam', will be installed in front of the temple and the cheek will be removed following tradition. Later devotees will take away part of the clay to their house, which marks end of jatara.