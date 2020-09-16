Tirupati: Glowing tributes paid to legendary singer M S Subbulakshmi

Tirupati: The 104th birth anniversary of legendary Carnatic Singer Bharat Ratna Dr M S Subbulakshmi was observed in the pilgrim city on Wednesday.

TTD S V College of Music and Dance staff and students led by college principal Dr S Jamuna Rani paid musical tribute to Subbulakshmi by rendering select keertanas popularised by the singer including 'Mythrim Bhaja' penned by Kanchi Paramacharya Sri Chandrasekhara Swamy after paying floral tribute to the singer's statue here.

The birth anniversary was also observed by AP Brahmin Cooperative Credit Society bank here. Marking the occasion, loan sanction orders were issued to poor Brahmins for self employment.

S V Music College retired principal noted violinist rendered few favorite keertanas of Subbulakshmi. Credit Society, Chittoor district governing body member Hanumantha Rao, bank manager Balakrishna Murthy and others were present.

MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy paid floral tributes to the statue of Subbalakshmi and recalled her outstanding contribution to Indian Carnatic music taking it to global level.