Tirupati: Government urged to release pending DA arrears

Tirupati: As part of visiting the higher education institutions, the national leaders of Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) held a seminar on the problems of teachers working in government aided degree colleges, universities and retired teachers.

It was held at SV University on Tuesday in which ABRSM national leaders Mahendra Kapoor, Lakshman, Sivananda Shindekar, State convenor Prof YV Rami Reddy, AP State Degree Colleges Association general secretary M Venugopal, contract lecturers State secretary Dr Krishna Reddy and others took part.

The leaders discussed various pending issues and decided to take them to the notice of State and Central Education Ministers, higher education officials, UGC Chairman and Governor and try to resolve them soon.

They have resolved to demand an increase in the retirement age to 65 years to all the teachers under UGC pay scales. The AP government should immediately release the pending five DA instalments. The retired teachers should be paid all their pensionery benefits without further delay.