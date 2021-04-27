Tirupati: Govt whip donates 25L for oxygen supply to 2 hospitals

Tirupati: In a laudable gesture, Government Whip and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy declared that he is providing Rs 25 lakh from his own funds towards the estimated cost of oxygen supply to two hospitals in his constituency.

Bhaskar Reddy, who is also TUDA chairman, speaking to media after inspecting Naravaripalli primary health centre in Chandragiri mandal on Tuesday, said that a total of 150 beds with oxygen facility will be provided to the two hospitals, Chandragiri area hospital (100 beds) and Naravaripalli (50 beds) to cope with increase in Covid cases in the constituency.

A Covid care centre with 500 bed facility was getting ready, near Chandragiri in addition to the 1,000 bed Sri Padmavathi Nilayam, near Tiruchanur, he said affirming that as an MLA of Chandragiri it is his bounden duty to ensure anyone found Corona positive should be taken care of.

Stating that there is no dearth of money for the service of the people, Reddy said the constituency level Covid Coordination Committee headed by him strive to improve facilities including doctors, bed strength and oxygen to cope with the steady increase of Covid cases in the constituency to make Chandragiri a role model for other constituencies in the state.

He informed that he had already written to district collector to provide doctors and para-medical staff for the Covid care centre coming up near Chandragiri and also for Chandragiri area hospital. Arrangements are over for delivery of 2,500 'home kits' each containing

35 varieties including nutritious food items, medicines, soaps, masks and sanitisers to those in home quarantine and another 2,500 kits will be kept ready keeping in view future requirement.

Simultaneously, he said an extensive publicity campaign is also being taken up through posters and pamphlets to make people realise the intensity of pandemic, posters and flexies on safety measures will

be put up in every village. Along with door-to-door distribution of pamphlets, awareness through public address system is also being arranged. Tele-medicine and teleconference facility also will be provided soon for the public get any information from the doctors on phone on Covid.

Reddy also announced Rs one lakh donation to Tirupati Press Club to provide required support to Covid affected journalist members of the Club.