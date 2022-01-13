Tirupati: 'Hero' film crew expresses confidence over success of movie

Tirupati: The entire 'Hero' cinema unit expressed confidence that the film will win the hearts of all sorts of audiences and will fetch a big success to hero Ashok Galla which is his debut as actor and hero. Addressing media conference at Amararaja Auditorium in Karakambadi on Wednesday ahead of release of film for Sankranthi, 'Hero' film director Sriram Adithya said the movie surely will woo the mass audience wherein senior actors were acted. He said hero Ashok Galla acted amazingly though it is his first movie and informed that he put sincere efforts while acting in the movie.

This would be the best movie among others releasing for Sankranti, he said.

Hero Ashok Galla appealed to Telugu audience to make his first movie a big success and said his childhood passion fulfilled by acting in a film as hero.

To a question, he said he was not interested to join politics.

Guntur MP Galla Jayadev and father of hero Ashok said it was sad that his brother-in-law Suresh's untimely death and added that after discussing with all the family members he decided to release the movie for Sankranti which is the first movie on Amara Raja Media and Entertainment banner.

Heroin Nidhi Agarwal, Amara Raj industries chairman Galla Ramachandra Naidu, former minister Galla Arunakumari, Film Chamber former president and producer NV Prasad and Padma (hero Ashok's mother) were present.