Tirupati: Housing works in Jagananna colonies gain momentum

Tirupati: Towards fulfilling the dreams of homeless poor to have a house of their own, the government initiated Jagananna colonies have been becoming a reality.



The government even appointed one joint collector separately in every district to give impetus to the housing sector. Accordingly, the construction works of Jagananna colonies are going on at a brisk pace in Chittoor district. The district stood on top in the State in grounding more than one lakh houses. While the target of the houses to be constructed in these colonies stands at 1.89 lakh, so far works have been launched for the construction of 1,01,220 houses.

The government has distributed 30.76 lakh house sites to the poor in the State and by linking up its scheme with PM Awas Yojana, it intended to build 15,60,227 houses in Jaganna colonies with an outlay of Rs 28,004 crore. The first phase of housing has to be completed by June 2022 while another 12.70 lakh houses will be completed by June 2023. The beneficiaries will get the material in a phased manner depending on the progress of the construction.

With the regular monitoring by Collector M Hari Narayanan and Joint Collector (Housing) S Venkateswar, the works have been going on expected lines. The beneficiaries have been concentrating on taking the works forward actively.

Out of the 1,01,220 houses grounded in Chittoor district, GD Nellore constituency was sanctioned the highest number of 10,593 houses followed by Satyavedu with 10,531 and Madanapalli 10,104. In Kuppam constituency which is being represented by TDP national president and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu, only 2,583 houses were grounded.

According to official sources, so far Rs 14.56 crore was sanctioned for material to build the houses and 1.5 lakh tonnes of sand was supplied free of cost. Tirupati RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy said that they have speeded up the construction works with the target of completing the houses in 120 days. Among the 16,432 houses sanctioned in the first phase in Chandragiri constituency, 9,072 houses were grounded so far. MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has been showing interest in the housing programme and talked to material suppliers to supply quality material at affordable rates.

District Collector M Hari Narayanan visited the construction works in Puttur mandal on Tuesday along with Joint Collector Venkateswar where the works of 266 houses are in different stages. Collector instructed the officials to complete basic infrastructure at the colonies immediately.