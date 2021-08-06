Tirupati: Hyderabad-based devotee donates Rs 30 Lakh to SBAVPS

Tirupati: Hyderabad-based Rasoon Exports Private Limited Managing Director K Ravinder Reddy donated Rs 30 lakh to Sri Balaji Arogya Vara Prasadini Scheme(SBAVPS) of TTD on Thursday.

The entrepreneur handed over the cheque towards the donation to the Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy at Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala temple on Thursday.

TTD set up Sri Balaji Arogya Varaprasidinini Scheme exclusively for the development of medical facilities and research activities in the TTD run SVIMS hospital.