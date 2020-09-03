Tirupati: IIIT Sri City embarks on industry-oriented PhD course

Tirupati: The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Sri City (IIITS) has embarked on introducing industry-oriented PhD programme from this academic year. The Institute set up in 2013 by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, in partnership with Government of AP and Sri City private limited, has been offering B Tech programmes in CSE and ECE, M Tech programme in AI & Machine Learning and PhD programmes.

Though the PhD programmes are being offered for the last three years, this year it was decided to adopt a unique approach to promote industry relevant research by involving industry experts in multiple ways as part of the course.

The aim was to develop solutions to real world problems and create positive impact in day to day lives through research programmes. Accordingly, industry experts will be part of the panel of selecting PhD students.

The experts can understand the state-of-the art research relevant to industry and to judge the potential of the students to take up research to further the current levels of research.