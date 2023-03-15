Tirupati: Isuzu Motors donates D-MAX engine to Satyavedu Polytechnic

Tirupati: Sri City-based Isuzu Motors India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Isuzu Motors Limited, Japan, donated a D-MAX engine (cut section) to the Government Polytechnic, Satyavedu, on Tuesday.

Rajesh Mittal, president, ISUZU Engineering Business Centre, India, handed over the engine to Principal Usha Devi. ISUZU deputy general manager Kennedy, Technical Education RJD Nirmal Kumar and Sri City senior manager Surendra Kumar were present.

Rajesh Mittal said that Isuzu always places its corporate social responsibility as a top priority in the area of educational promotion. The engine will enhance teaching and learning by giving students access to the latest technology from one of the largest producers of diesel engines in the world, he added.

Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy appreciated Isuzu and expressed happiness over the initiatives being taken by the Sri City Industries to link industry and colleges as per the call of the State government.