Tirupati: ‘It is youth’s responsibility to make Bharat as Vishwa Guru’

Tirupati: It is the responsibility of all students, teachers and youth of the country to make Bharat as Viswa Guru by 2047, when India completes 100 years of its independence, stated Prof Shanti Shree Pandit, the Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU), New Delhi.

Delivering the keynote address at a seminar organised by Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) on ‘Transformation of Bharat as Viswa Guru’ at Senate Hall in SV University here on Thursday, she said similarly, all the people of the country should come together with unity setting aside their caste, religion, class and colour differences, to see India ahead in the path of development.

Since time immemorial, India has followed the principle of Vasudaika Kutumbam, (Universal Family) and has embraced the foreigners, who came to India for various reasons like famines, internal conflicts, insecurity, in search of greener pastures etc. but unfortunately considering this as a weakness, the Mughals, the French, the English- -etc. with conspiracies and intrigues occupied India, she said adding that though they ruled India for many years, they could not destroy the rich cultural heritage of India.

After the independence in 1947, she said, within the span of only 75 years, India showed its mettle and proudly raised itself in the world to stand as a prosperous country, thanks to its rich culture, traditions, way of life, hard-working mentality and family values.

Recently, India as the head of the G-20 countries, many programmes have been conducted across the country and the G-20 summit has been successfully held and the countries of the world have been surprised to see India emerging as a superpower, she said exuding hope that India can attain the position of Vishwa Guru through its science and technology.

SVU Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy said India has all the capabilities to become the Viswa Guru and hoped that the dream of India becoming the Viswa Guru will be a reality in near future.

ABRSM national co-event secretary Gunta Laxman, ABRSM AP president Prof YV Rami Reddy, ‘Voice of Tirupati Academics’ convenor Prof M Rajasekhar, TTD Educational Institutions ABRSM convenor Dr M Padmavathamma, faculty working in National and State Universities, degree colleges, Intermediate colleges and academicians from the city participated.