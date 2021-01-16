Tirupati: Jallikattu draws large crowds in Rangampeta, Pullaigaripalli

Tirupati: The much hyped bull-taming sport Jallikattu locally known as Pasuvula panduga went off incident-free in Rangampeta and also in Pullaiagaripalli, 20 km from here on Friday.

The toned down version of Tamil Nadu Jallikattu is also observed in many villages in the border district of Chittoor on the third-day of Sankranti festival Kanuma Panduga as a cattle show. People from nearby towns and villages gathered in big numbers in Rangampeta which wore a festive look with festoons and Rangoli decorations in front of the houses to witness Jallikattu.

Actor-turned-politician and Nagari MLA R K Roja along with her family members witnessed the event in Pullaiagaripalli and actor Machu Manoj and Manuch Lakshmi in Rangampeta enjoyed the Jallikattu show from atop a building.

As part of the festival, the decorated bulls and cows were let out on a run in the

main street of the village while the youth from the villages gathered and tried to tame the racing bulls and snatch `Patti' tied to the horn of racing animals which was considered a heroic act to get the applause from the crowd.

The Patti on some animals contain prize money for which the youth compete among themselves to get it, adding momentum to the `bull run' event.

Jallikattu or the livestock festival is the age old practice observed in several villages in Chittoor district bordering Tamil Nadu every year on the occasion of Sankranti festival is in no way like the Jallikattu which was conducted in Tamil Nadu in terms of ferocity which many times result in grievous injuries to the participating youth.

The festival will start a few days before Sankranti and continue for a week after the festival is over in the district as mainly a cattle show.