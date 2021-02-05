Tirupati: JEO Basanth Kumar transferred immediately after SEC's visit to Tirumala

Tirupati: TTD Tirupati JEO Basanth Kumar was transferred by Andhra Pradesh state government immediately after State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar visited Tirumala. It may be noted that two days ago SEC visited Tirumala and Tiruchanuru as part of election arrangements review. During that time JEO Basanth Kumar accompanied the SEC in his Tirumala Tirupati tour.

In fact JEO is presently deputed to election duties in Nellore district. From Nellore he rushed to participate in SEC Tirumala tour. Government took this issue as serious and issued a transfer order to report at GAD, Vijawada and mentioned that he may continue as election observer in Nellore District.

In this regard AP Chief Secretary Adithya Nath Das issued transfer orders.