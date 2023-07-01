Live
Tirupati: JEO Sada Bhargavi takes charge as SVIMS Director
Highlights
Tirupati: TTD JEO for Health and Education Sada Bhargavi assumed full additional charge (FAC) as Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor of SVIMS on Friday. This has put an end to the long career in of reputed neurologist Dr Bhuma Vengamma, who attained superannuation. TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy issued orders appointing Sada Bhargavi with FAC in the post of director-cum-Vice-Chancellor. Following this she takes charge from Dr B Vengamma.
