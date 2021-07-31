Tirupati: Junior lecturers long wait for transfers continues

Tirupati: The desperate wait for transfers by government junior lecturers and Principals has been continuing for over three years now. Despite several pleas, the government has not yet issued any orders in this regard.

As another academic year has begun, the staff has been eagerly waiting for good news from the government.

Many of the junior college Principals and lecturers have already completed five to eight years at the same place. While those working at main towns were looking comfortable, those working in remote areas across the State have been desperately looking for an opportunity to move from there. These staff members have been facing several health issues, family problems and children's educational issues at the remote and agency areas.

During the earlier government's regime, the transfer process was initiated four years ago. Thereafter, it did not undertake the process again while the present government has not focussed its attention since it took over the reins of power. More than 1,700 regular faculty and 4,000 plus contract lecturers have been eagerly waiting to get transferred to a better place.

On the other hand, the junior lecturers have been looking for promotions to become Principals which were pending for several years. Many colleges were having only in-charge Principals only though hundreds of eligible candidates are waiting for promotions. As the process was getting delayed year after year, many eligible candidates have even attained superannuation without fulfilling their dream of becoming Principals.

It was said that there was some movement in the government circles on the general transfers of junior lecturers around December 2020 but it failed to get implemented. In this backdrop, the Secretary of Zone – IV of Junior Lecturers association J V Raman Kumar and others have submitted a representation to MLC and pro-tem Chairman of Legislative Council of AP Vithapu Balasubrahmanyam who was on a visit to Madanapalle on Friday. He assured the Junior Lecturers that it may get resolved soon.