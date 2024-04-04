Tirupati: Kammakandriga ZPHS students’ project selected for global meet

Tirupati : Students S Dhana Lakshmi, K Charani and Sravani, who recently completed 10th class at ZP High School in Kamma Kandriga of Tirupati rural mandal, were selected to participate in Global Money Fest through Entrepreneur Mindset Development Programme (EMDP). Nederland-based Aflatoun organisation conducts Global Money Fest every year online in which students between the age group of 13-16 years from various countries take part and exhibit their projects. For this, from AP, a project called ‘Financial literacy’ was selected and was presented at its virtual event early this week.

Explaining the project, guide teacher P Neelakanta said financial literacy is not covered in school curriculum except to some extent in Economics. As students were asked to educate their parents, who were being cheated in name of private chits, loans with higher interests, online Rummy games etc., it was decided to develop an App consisting of savings, planning, budgeting etc., which are part of financial literacy.