Tirupati: Kandula's services to education sector hailed

Tirupati: The first death anniversary of late Kandula Sivananda Reddy, the Managing Director of Kandula Group of Institutions, former MLC and MLA, was observed at KSRMCE on Monday. Dr K Chandra Obulreddy (Nani), vice-chairman unveiled the statue of K Sivananda Reddy near the KSNR ghat on the campus as part of the first death anniversary day of their father.

BJP national secretary Sathyakumar, BJP leader C M Ramesh, APSRTC Chairman Mallikarjuna Reddy, MLC C Ramachandraiah, Industrial advisor to government Rajoli Veera Reddy, Andhra cricket Association Director M Venkata Sivareddy, deputy mayor of YSR Kadapa district B Nithya Nanda Reddy, Kamalapuram former MLA G Veera Sivareddy, former MLA Proddaturu M Lingareddy, S Ramamunireddy, Ameerbabu, B Tech Ravi and Voteru Sreenivasula Reddy were present.

The members of Kandula family garlanded the statue of K Sivananda Reddy and paid tributes to him. Speaking on the occasion all the dignitaries recalled the efforts made by the late Kandula Sivananda Reddy to education sector. College chairmen K Rajamohan Reddy, secretary and treasurer K Rajeswaramma, Kandula family members, college director Prof A Mohan, Principal Prof VSS Murthy, KLMCEW Principal Prof S Khaja Peer Sahib, deans, CRI, all HoDs, teaching and non-teaching staff and students participated in the programme.