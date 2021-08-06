Tirupati: Keep strict vigil on rising Covid cases, Commissioner to health staff

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati Commissioner P S Girisha urged the medical and health staff to regularly monitor the Covid situation to contain the pandemic in the city and tackle the expected third wave.

In the wake of spurt in Covid cases in the pilgrim city as well as in the surrounding mandals including Tirupati Rural, the Commissioner along with Corporation Health Officer E R Harikrishna held a review meeting with medical officers of Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) and also the medical and health staff in the city on the Covid cases to discuss the measures required to contain the cases.

Directing the medical officers to take steps to conduct at least 100 Covid tests daily in each of 8 UPHCs in the city, he wanted them to keep a close watch on the cases reported to see if all the primary contacts of positive cases were identified for undergoing tests.

Those having any Covid symptoms should be isolated till the test result, based on which the person found positive should be immediately shifted to Covid Care Centre, the Commissioner said stressing on the medical officers and staff to be more vigilant in finding out and taking required care of Covid cases.

Stating that the medical officers were also empowered to impose fines on those found not wearing masks, he sought the officers not to show any leniency in those violating the safety norms. Urging medical and health staff to give priority to ensure a clean environment in the city, he said the spraying of bleaching powder should be taken up covering all roads, sidewalks, drains and streets.

Simultaneously, he said the officer and staff should focus on enhancing awareness among the public so as to make them not to take light of the dreaded Covid while emphasising on vaccination of all the targeted groups in the city.

It is pertinent to note that the cases are steadily increasing in the city which was evident with the official number of cases reported daily. On August 2, the number of Covid cases reported was 31 which increased to 82 the next day (August 3) but fell to 60 on August 4.

It is needless to say that the pilgrim city has the dubious distinction of topping the list of 8 municipal towns in Chittoor district.