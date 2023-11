Tirupati: Laksha Kumkumarchana to be held on Nov 9

Tirupati: The annual Brahmotsavam at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur is scheduled to commence from November 10 with Ankurarpanam on November 9.



Laksha Kumkumarchana will be observed in the morning of Thursday, between 8 am and 12noon. As part of Ankurarpanam, in the evening Punyahavachanam, Raksha Bandhanam, Senadhipati Utsavam will be observed between 6.30 pm and 8:30 pm.

On November 10, the Navahnika Karthika Brahmotsavam begins with Dhwajarohanam between 9.10 am and 9.30 am in the auspicious Dhanur Lagnam.

Everyday there will be Vahana sevas at 8 am and 10 am while in the evening between 7 pm and 9 pm.

As per he schedule, Dhwajarohanam, Chinna Sesha Vahanam will be held on November 10, Pedda Sesha Vahanam, Hamsa Vahanam on November 11, Mutyapu Pandiri, Simha Vahanam on November 12, Kalpavriksha, Hanumantha Vahanam on November 13, Mohini (Pallaki Utsavam), Vasanthotsavam, Gaja Vahanam o November 14, Sarvabhoopala, Swarna Ratham, Garuda Vahanam on November 15, Suryaprabha, Chandraprabha Vahana sevals on November 16, Rathotsavam, Aswa Vahana seva on November 17 and Panchami Theertham, Dhwajavarohanam on November 18:

On November 19, the immediate day after annual Brahmotsavam, Pushpayagam will be performed.