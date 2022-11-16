Tirupati: Land resurvey to put an end to land disputes in villages

Tirupati: Revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said purchasing land for the construction of 30 lakh houses and giving pattas for the poor in the state was a historic exercise. Addressing a conference of regional revenue officers here on Wednesday, the minister said that the state government has brought so many reforms in the revenue department which was established in 17th century itself in Kolkata.

The revenue department assumes significance and is a key department in the land administration. Every citizen is connected with the revenue department from the construction of houses to their death, he said and asked the officials to work in line with keeping the aspirations of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and serve the people.

"As land disputes become the root cause of unrest in villages, the government wanted to take up the resurvey of lands which was done earlier during the British rule. With this, land disputes can be resolved in villages and with the litigation free properties institutional finance can be enabled.

This can increase investments and the state GDP will also improve. The CM took it as a priority issue based on which some other programmes were also formulated," maintained the minister.

The idea of the CM was to make it a graft-free department and through direct benefit transfer the beneficiaries are getting government schemes without any corruption. Other state governments are also trying to follow this now. After independence, house sites distribution on such a large scale was never taken up and this government has allocated Rs 12,000 crore budget for the purpose.

He told the officials to ignore the criticism of the opposition parties in this regard and assured all help for the honest officers.

Prasada Rao said that the first regional meeting is being held in Tirupati and similar meetings will soon be held in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

The meeting reviewed Jagananna Saswatha Bhuhakku-Bhu Raksha, distribution of house sites, dotted lands, 22 A cases, auto mutation among other things.

Chief commissioner of land administration G Sai Prasad said that there must be participation of farmers in the resurvey and every application should be accepted from them to show solutions.

Survey settlement land records commissioner Siddartha Jain, additional secretary Imtiaz, Tirupati collector K Venkatarmana Reddy, Chittoor collector M Hari Narayanan other collectors Naga Lakshmi, Basanth Kumar, Koteswar Rao and officials attended the meeting.