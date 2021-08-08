Tirupati: Let's work together, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy urges Balija community

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has thanked the Balija community for their support to him in his political journey. Addressing the 'Balija Sammelanam' organised here on Sunday, he called upon the community members to work together with much affection towards others.

Recalling that the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has been doing justice to Kapu and Balija sections, Bhumana said that he never downgraded any community and treated everyone as equal. Steps have to be taken to benefit all eligible persons under the Kapu Nestham scheme.

Earlier, he offered floral tributes to former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy and Sri Krishnadevaraya. Corporation Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay said that his family was indebted to Balija community for their loyalty and vowed to work for their upliftment. Another Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana also spoke on the occasion.