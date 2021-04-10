Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll: Ratna Prabha assures to bring more industries to Sri City SEZ

Tirupati: BJP nominee for Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection K Ratna Prabha assured that she would do her best to bring more industries in Srikalahasthi and Sri City SEZ for the employment of youth more so from the rural areas. Ratna Prabha accompanied by party state spokesperson, along with local BJP and Jana Sena leaders held a road show in KVB Puram, Buchi Naidu Kandriga and addressed roadside meeting in the villages in Satyavedu constituency where the public more so women turned in good numbers to her meetings. At many places, the BJP candidate interacted with the locals on the problems they are facing and their expectations for development of interior mandals in Tirupati Parliament constituency where she was accorded warm welcome by the villagers everywhere.

Addressing the gatherings during her road shows in KVB Puram, Buchinaidu Kandriga and other villages in Satyavedu Assembly segment on Saturday, Ratna Prabha said that already three EMCs (electronic manufacturing clusters) were came up in Sri City and Srikalahasthi area and added that she will strive to get more industries in Sri City SEZ for generation of jobs in a big way to see no migration of rural youth in search of livelihood.

The Centre also included the Srikalahasthi area under Vizag-Chennai Industrial Corridor, she said adding that it would further boost up the industrialisation in the district. The former IAS officer stated that she would focus on skill development facilities to equip the local youth to get benefit of the new industries. She said that despite many schemes and programmes, basic facilities like safe drinking water, pucca roads and educational facilities were still inadequate in rural area, affecting women more and assured to see all villages get drinking water and road facilities. In this connection, she reminded that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who under the ambitious 'Swachh Bharath' built 21 crore toilets all over the country to uphold the dignity and self-esteem of women and wanted to support the BJP in the byelection to strengthen the hands of Modi.

On the private sugar factories pending payment towards the supply of sugarcane by farmers to the sugar factories, the BJP candidate said that she would press the government and the factories to clear the huge amount payable to sugarcane farmers in Satyavedu and Srikalahasthi areas.

BJP leaders Neelakanta, Selvam, Jana Sena leader Lavanya Kumar and SC Morcha leader Raju and others were present.