Tirupati Lok Sabha Constituency: Sitting MP confident of securing second consecutive win

Tirupati: A physiotherapist-turned-politician and sitting YSRCP Tirupati MP Dr Maddila Gurumoorthy is confident of his second successive victory in the ensuing Parliament elections. He believes that his development initiatives in the constituency will be a major strength for him which can make him go ahead of the other candidates.

In an informal chat with The Hans India, Gurumoorthy underscores his commitment to leveraging Central government projects for Tirupati's advancement over the past three years. Gurumoorthy was elected in Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election in 2021 following the demise of sitting MP P Durga Prasad.

Despite assuming office amidst the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and with a mere three-year term as MP, Gurumoorthy highlights his success in securing approvals for key ventures. Yet, he could get several works sanctioned by concerned ministries at the Centre. For instance, the upgradation of Tirupati railway station with world-class amenities was finally approved with an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore and the works are in progress.

His relentless efforts facilitated the sanctioning of Rs.8.5 cr as initial funds for the establishment of National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) in Tirupati. With his initiative, the Central government has sanctioned Inter Model Station at Tirupati upgrading the existing Central bus station with world-class amenities at a cost of Rs 500 crore, albeit encountering minor technical hurdles. The successful completion of the Khelo India project, with an allocation of Rs 44.09 crore to SPMVV, stands as a testament to his proactive approach.

He said that there are several other projects which are progressing at different stages, while some other proposals like establishment of IT Concept City in Tirupati, strengthening of existing Urban Hatt in Tirupati with Rs 2.5 cr and the establishment of National Forensic Science University in Tirupati are in progress.

“In a span of about two years, I could take several proposals forward by making constant efforts with various ministries at the Centre. With gratitude for the electorate’s trust, I reaffirm my unwavering commitment to fulfilling their aspirations through sustained development efforts,” he maintained.

Emphasising the necessity of a second full term, Gurumoorthy underscores the imperative of continuity to steer pending projects to fruition. He envisions Tirupati emerging as a beacon of development across various spheres, augmenting its stature as a prominent pilgrimage destination and garnering widespread acclaim. Gurumoorthy exuded confidence on his ability to secure the electorate’s support once again and remained steadfast in his resolve to propel Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency onto the fast track of development.