  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: Lord rides on Pedda Sesha Vahanam

Tirupati: Lord rides on Pedda Sesha Vahanam
x
Highlights

Tirupati: On the first day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam in Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati, Pedda Sesha Vahana seva was held on...

Tirupati: On the first day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam in Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati, Pedda Sesha Vahana seva was held on Thursday evening.

Sri Bhu sametha Sri Govindaraja Swamy took out celestial ride on the seven hooded Pedda Sesha Vahanam to bless the devotees.

Both the seers of Tirumala, FACAO Balaji, Deputy EO Shanti and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X