Tirupati: Lord rides on Pedda Sesha Vahanam

Tirupati: On the first day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam in Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati, Pedda Sesha Vahana seva was held on Thursday evening.

Sri Bhu sametha Sri Govindaraja Swamy took out celestial ride on the seven hooded Pedda Sesha Vahanam to bless the devotees.

Both the seers of Tirumala, FACAO Balaji, Deputy EO Shanti and others were present.