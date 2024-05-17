Live
- Heavy Rains Expected Hyderabad Today, People Advised to be vigilant
- Olympic selection trials: Sift, Aishwary in lead as top two in 3P events identified
- Trial of Syrian government militia's head begins in Germany's Hamburg
- Fionn Hand added to Ireland men's squad for Netherlands T20I tri-series
- Biggest war sequence of Suriya Sivakumar-starrer 'Kanguva' features 10,000-plus people
- US Air Force blames power loss, weather for F-16 crash in South Korea in May 2023
- India needs a national security filter for doing business with some nations: EAM Jaishankar
- Swati Maliwal's 'after-assault' video surfaces, being told to move out
- NCW affixes notice for hearing at residence of CM Kejriwal's PS
- 'You always lift your game to a new standard when Jimmy's out on the field', says Labuschagne
Tirupati: Lord rides on Pedda Sesha Vahanam
Highlights
Tirupati: On the first day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam in Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati, Pedda Sesha Vahana seva was held on Thursday evening.
Sri Bhu sametha Sri Govindaraja Swamy took out celestial ride on the seven hooded Pedda Sesha Vahanam to bless the devotees.
Both the seers of Tirumala, FACAO Balaji, Deputy EO Shanti and others were present.
