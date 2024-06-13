Ex-CM Ashok Gehlot questions Raj govt’s decision to assess newly formed districts

Jaipur: After the Bhajanlal government in Rajasthan announced a cabinet sub-committee to assess the status of 17 districts created by the previous Congress government, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday questioned the motive

“Our government created new districts in Rajasthan based on the report of the committee of retired IAS Shri Ramlubhaya. There was a dire need for new districts in Rajasthan. Madhya Pradesh, which is smaller than Rajasthan in area, has 55 districts. A smaller state like Chhattisgarh also has 33 districts. Our government created new districts to increase administrative capacity and improve service delivery and posted collectors, SPs and other district-level officers there,” Gehlot said.

He further added, “The BJP government of Rajasthan has decided to review the districts by forming a cabinet sub-committee. Now it has to be seen whether this committee will take a decision keeping in mind the geographical conditions of Rajasthan and the interest of development or it will work with the intention of proving the decision of the previous government wrong for political reasons and will put the interests of the people of Rajasthan at stake."

The BJP-led Rajasthan government on Wednesday late night established a cabinet sub-committee to assess the status of 17 districts and three new divisions created during the previous Congress administration led by Ashok Gehlot.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma constituted the five-member sub-committee, which includes Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa (the convenor) and ministers Rajyawardhan Rathore, Kanhaiyalal Meena, Suresh Rawat, and Hemant Meena.