Goa Cabinet gives nod to hold assembly session from July 15

Panaji: Goa Cabinet on Thursday gave nod to hold the monsoon Assembly session from July 15.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, addressing media persons after the Cabinet meeting, said that the Cabinet has decided to hold the monsoon Assembly session from July 15, which may culminate in the second week of August.

"It will be a full Assembly session. The business advisory committee will decide on days of business," the Chief Minister said, adding there will be no curtailment of days.

The budget session of the Goa Legislative Assembly was held between February 2 to 10.

In the past opposition parties have attacked the BJP government for curtailing the days of Assembly session.

The opposition may question the BJP government over issues like Smart City work, alleged corruption in Kala Academy renovation, and national games among others.

Goa Forward Party recently demanded an audit of the renovated Kala Academy building after rainwater leaked into the main auditorium, while the program was going on and has warned to raise the issue in the forthcoming Assembly session.