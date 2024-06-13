Hitaashee, Seher and amateur Mahreen to tee off in Singapore Ladies Masters

Singapore: Three Indians, including one amateur, will tee off at the second edition of the Singapore Ladies Masters. The 132-player event to be played over 54 holes, carries a purse of USD 100,000.



The three Indians in the field are Hitaashee Bakshi, current leader on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour 2024 Order of Merit, in India, Seher Atwal, and amateur Mahreen Bhatia, one of the India’s promising juniors, who has medals from US Kids European and World Championships, and the Faldo Series.

The 19-year-old Hitaashee Bakshi, who won on the local Tour three times in 2022, was down with injuries in 2023 when she played a few events but did not win. Now in 2024 she is looking fit and raring to go. She has a full card on Thailand LPGA, where she won the Qualifying School, and has also played on Taiwan LPGA. In four starts outside India, she has had all four Top-20 finishes.

Amateur Mahreen Bhatia, just 16, wants to play as many higher quality events as possible. She has got a spot following a stellar performance on the US kids Golf India, with whom Lyn Yeo, Organiser of the Singapore Ladies Masters, and founder of the LLD Sports, has an arrangement.

Hitaashee said, "I lost a lot of time in 2023 due to injuries and now that I am fit and playing well, I want to try and play as much as I can. I got an invite here and before that I played three events on the Thai LPGA, where I won the Q-School. I also played in a Taiwan LPGA event which was held in the Philippines."

"It is tough, but I am willing to work my way up. The Laguna Golf Resort is a fantastic course. I have played it in the past as an amateur and I love the course. The greens are amazing, nice and quick," said Hitaashee, who also revealed that the money she makes in India is used to play in international events.

Mahreen Bhatia is playing alongside professionals outside India for the first time. She added, "It is a great opportunity for me, and I have a lot of golf coming up in the next few months. So, I am looking forward to this week."

The USD 100,000 Singapore Ladies Masters in 2023 was won by Singapore’s Shannon Tan, who turned pro six months later and won on the Ladies European Tour, where she is now a regular.

Lyn Yeo, tournament organiser, said, "We are encouraged by Indian participation last year and once again this time. We would love to have more Indians in the Singapore Ladies Masters and CLPG Q-Series, which is a combined event for amateurs and pros young men amateurs are also allowed. This helps players improve their world rankings for other events."

"It has always been our dream to produce champions. I managed to fulfil that last year with Shannon Tan winning last year and she is on the LET and is going to the Olympics."

"The last year’s winner will be in this year’s Olympics. Who knows, where this winner will do," added Yeo.