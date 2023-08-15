Tirupati: ‘Lotus Designer Show’ receives applause

Tirupati: The students of BVoc Fashion Technology and Apparel Designing in the Department of Home Science in Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) conducted ‘Lotus designer show – 2023’ on Monday.

The students designed different dresses and exhibited them through models which attracted everyone who attended the show. The models took part in a ramp walk and received applause. Mayor Dr R Sirisha attended the programme as a chief guest and said that it was a proud moment that fashion technology students have created wonderful dresses. SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof R Bharathi explained the fashion technology course helps in getting employment. Head of Home Science department Dr V Bindu appreciated the hard work of the students. Organising committee members T Devi, S Rafia Sulthana, H Habeebbulla and M Sirisha have provided the necessary cooperation to the students in organising the show.