Tirupati: Mass house-warming ceremonies to be held at Kayam layout today

Tirupati : District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy on Wednesday inspected the Jagananna colony at Kayam layout in Vadamalapeta mandal ahead of its inauguration on Thursday.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch the mega mass house-warming ceremonies for 5 lakh houses across the state at a programme to be held in Samalkot of Kakinada district on Thursday in a festive atmosphere.

As part of it, 780 houses were sanctioned at Kayam layout at an extent of 27.20 acres. The District Collector along with housing officials visited the layout to monitor the arrangements for the house-warming ceremony. The collector asked the housing staff to complete all arrangements for the function and for the live telecast of CM’s address from Samalkot. A review has to be made on the incomplete houses to see at what stage the works are progressing so that they should also be completed without further delay.

District housing officer Venkateswara Rao said that electricity, drinking water and other basic infrastructure facilities were provided to the houses which are completed in the layout. Steps will be taken to complete the pending works for other houses. Housing DE Chandrasekhar Babu, AE Muthukumar Swamy, Vadamalpet Tahsildar Subramanyam and others were present.

It may be noted that as part of the state-wide programme, house-warming ceremonies will be held in the selected layouts in all districts and in Tirupati district, it will be held at Kayam layout. The event will be attended by public representatives and officials along with beneficiaries and their family members in large numbers. The AP Housing Corporation has taken up the task of completing the construction of houses under the government flagship programme.