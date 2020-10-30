Tirupati: Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy wants resumption of OP, emergency med services

Tirupati: Panchayat Raj and Mines minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy directed the officials concerned to resume outpatient and emergency medical services ingovernment and private hospitals following the fall in coronavirus cases.

Speaking at the Covid Task Force Committee meeting held here on Thursday, the minister said that except SVRR government hospital, Madanapalli area hospital and Kuppam PES Medical College hospital, all other hospitals should resume outpatient and emergency medical services in 10 days after a final review of Covid situation.

In Ruia hospital, Tirupati, a separate post-Covid ward should be set up for the recovered patients who facing post corona aliments. Responding to the request of Madanapalli MLA Navaz Basha, he directed DMHO (district medical and health officer) to continue the Covid hospital and resume the gynaecology department in the government area hospital.

The minister said that complaints were received against the Kuppam PES Medical College hospital for negligence in treating Covid patients and warned of action against the hospital if it failed to improve its service to patients.

He said that all the teachers should undergo Covid test ahead of the opening of Schools on November 2 and those with the negative report should be allowed for duty. He urged the school management and teachers to take required precautions in the school for the safety of children.

The minister asked the authorities to hand over the pilgrim amenities complexes in Tirupati, which were used as quarantine centres by the district administration, to TTD management except the Sri Padmavathi Nilayam at Tiruchanur, as there is a steady decline in Covid cases in the city.

The district administration had already handed over TTD SV Ayurvedic quarantine centre back to TTD facilitating the resumption of patient services two days back.

District collector Dr Naryan Bharat Gupta said that the active cases came down to 2,800 in the district while for the first time in the district no deaths were reported previous two days. The daily testing capacity, which was 3000 in March now increased to 7000, the collector said.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Chittoor MP Reddappa, DMHO Dr Penchalaih and others were present.