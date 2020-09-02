Tirupati: Minister Peddireddy tests positive for Corona

Tirupati: Panchayat raj and rural development minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has been tested positive for coronavirus. It was learnt that he got positive result a couple of days ago and admitted in Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

He participated in various programmes in the district on August 26 and 27. An ardent devotee of Ayyappa Swamy, he used to visit Sabarimalai every year. As the temple was closed this time around due to Covid-19 pandemic, he took up deeksha as usual and presented his offerings (Irumudi) at Ayyappa Swamy temple in his native village of Yerrathivaripalle under Sadum mandal. After that programme, he was said to have gone to Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, district collector Dr N Bharat Gupta and Tirupati Municipal Corporation commissioner PS Girisha visited Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy at Ruia hospital on Tuesday where he has been undergoing Covid treatment.

Tirupati former MLA M Sugunamma, who tested positive on August 28, returned home from Apollo hospitals,

Chennai, where she will be under home isolation for some more days. According to her family members, her health condition is stable.