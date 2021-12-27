Tirupati: Minister releases YSR students wing calendar

Tirupati: The 2022 calendar designed by YSR students wing SV University president P Hemanth Reddy were unveiled by the Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that YSR students wing has made enormous hard work to make Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as Chief Minister. It has been doing several service activities during the past 10 years.

The Minister said that after becoming the CM, Jagan has provided job and employment opportunities to lakhs of youth in the state. Hemanth Reddy said that all the students and youth in the state will always support Jagan. Student leaders Muralidhar, Sudhakar Reddy, Muni Kumar and Sadasiva were present.