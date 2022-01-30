Tirupati: MJSS stir for Madanapalle district completes 600 days

Tirupati: The protests of Madanapalle Jilla Sadhana Samithi (MJSS) demanding a new district with Madanapalle as its headquarters, completed 600 days on Saturday. It has organised agitation for 596 days in two spells which was stopped last year during the Covid pandemic. After the government issued notification of new districts which included Madanapalle constituency in Annamayya district with headquarters at Rayachoti, angry MJSS restarted its agitation four days back and organised novel protests each day.

On Saturday, MJSS activists organised a rasta roko at NTR circle on Chennai–Hyderabad National Highway. It was led by MJSS convenor P T M Siva Prasad and Co convenors B Srichandu, M Harikrishna and others. They raised slogans in favour of Madanapalle district by making changes to the notification and demanded the MLAs of Madanapalle, Thamballapalle, Punganur and Piler and Rajampet MP to mount pressure on the Chief Minister for the new district.

A member of MJSS, Naresh has staged a novel protest by writing the demand on his body. Due to the rasta roko vehicles were stranded on the highway. Speaking on the occasion, the leaders expressed dissatisfaction over the public representatives for their non-responsive attitude towards the agitation for the new district.

As Madanapalle Municipal Council will be meeting on Monday, MJSS has decided to lay siege to the office with the demand to pass a resolution in favour of Mandanapalle district and send it to the Chief Minister. MJSS members M Mohan, Venu, Swagath, Ravisankar, Krishna and others took part in the rasta roko.