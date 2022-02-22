Tirupati MP Gurumoorthy, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy condole death of Goutham Reddy

Tirupati/Kadapa: Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy expressed shock over the death of Minister for Industries, Commerce and IT and district in-charge minister M Goutham Reddy. In a condolence message, the MP recalled that the Minister had brought in more than Rs 5,000 crore worth of investments to the state and was one of the trusted lieutenant of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He expressed his grief over the sudden death of Goutham Reddy and condolences to his family members.

TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy also expressed profound grief over the death of the Minister and conveyed condolences to his family members. Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana and other corporators offered floral tributes to the portrait of Goutham Reddy and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members. The management of IT Tech Hub and its staff also paid tributes to the portrait of the Minister.

Its members Padileti Lakshmi, T N Sreenivas, Vamsi Rayal and others have recalled the contributions of the late Minister to the development of the IT industry in the state. MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Corporation Deputy Mayor B Abhinay Reddy and Nagari MLA R K Roja visited the departed leader's residence in Hyderabad and paid homage to his body. YSRCP trade union congress state general secretary N Raja Reddy, Lingeswar Nagar panchayat sarpanch, MPTC and ward members also condoled the death. Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy also expressed his deep condolences to the unfortunate death of Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

He said it is an irreparable loss to the YSRCP. Women& Child Welfare Minister T Vanitha on Monday described IT& Industries Minister Mekapati Gautham Reddy as a simple personality and his demise is an irrecoverable loss not only to the state but also to YSRCP. Cancelling her various developmental programmes, she recalled her association with the IT Minister. She conveyed deep condolence to the deceased family members.