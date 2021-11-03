Tirupati Municipal Coroporation to organise national-level kabaddi tourney from Jan 5 to 9

Tirupati: Tirupati Municipal Coroporation (TMC) and Smart City Project will jointly organise a national-level kabaddi tournament for both men and women for five days from January 5 to 9, 2022 at Indira Maidanam here.

In the All India (Men and Women) Invitation Kabaddi tournament, winners will be presented with 'Tirupati Corporation Gold Cup' along with prize money.

The prize money for winners in the men's competition will be Rs 1,50,000 (first place), Rs 1,25,000 (second place), Rs 1,00,000 (3rd place) and fourth place (Rs 75, 000).

The prize money for winners in the women's competition will be Rs 1,25,000 (first place), Rs 1,00,000 (second place), Rs 75,000 (third place) and Rs 50,000 (fourth place).

Apart from this, the best men and women players will be presented two-wheelers. In an effort to promote Indian rural games, the corporation at the behest of MLA B Karunakar Reddy decided to organise the national-level kabaddi tournament for both men and women.

Already 30 teams have sent their participation letters to municipal authorities which include 18 men's teams and 12 women's teams from across the country.

After releasing the poster for the tournament along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Municipal Commissioner PS Girisha, Deputy Mayors Abhinay Reddy, Mudra Narayana, Additional Commissioner Haritha, Kabaddi Association State president Srikanth at the municipal office here on Tuesday, MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that it has been decided to organise the national-level sports event in a bid to promote rural games especially kabaddi as part of

celebrations under 'Azadi Ka Amruthotsav.'

Recalling that he had also organised a national-level kabaddi tournament earlier when he held the post of TUDA Chairman, Karunakar Reddy said that two-national level tournaments were held so far and the upcoming national tourney is the third one to be held in Tirupati.

Municipal Commissioner Girisha said that day and night matches will be held during the national kabaddi tournament at Indira Maidanam located beside TUDA office.

All the arrangements including synthetic mats, floodlights at play area in the ground, galleries on the three sides for spectators, transportation, lodging and boarding facilities for the players coming from across the country will be ensured for the success of the event.

He also said this was the first time that the Tirupati Municipal Corporation was conducting the national-level kabaddi tournament. The earlier two events were organised by the TUDA.

Later in the evening, MLA Karunakar Reddy, Mayor and Municipal Commissioner met TTD Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy at Padmavathi Rest House seeking the TTD support in providing accommodation to the players and their representatives. The accommodation facility would be required for 600 persons at TTD amenity complexes like Vishnu Nivasam, Srinivasam etc.