Tirupati Municipal Corporation purchases 2 more fogging machines to contain mosquito menace

Tirupati: The Tirupati Municipal Corporation (TMC) has acquired two more fogging machines to contain the mosquito menace.

City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali on Tuesday formally inaugurated the two machines and pressing them into service. With this the number of machines has gone up to three.

Commissioner Anupama Anjali said that each of the fogging machines was purchased at a cost of Rs 24 lakh each.

She said that fogging will be taken up on a daily basis to cover all the 50 divisions in the corporation to check the mosquito menace.

In this connection, the Commissioner sought the residents to take precautions to prevent mosquito breeding by ensuring no stagnation of water in their surroundings and also to cooperate with the health and sanitation staff for keeping the city clean and tidy and avoid dumping waste in drains for smooth flow.

Corporator Ramaswamy Venkateshwarlu, health officer Dr Harikrishna, municipal engineer Venkatarami Reddy, sanitary supervisors Chenchaiah and Sumathi were present

