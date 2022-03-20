Tirupati: New collectorate gets ready at a brisk pace

Tirupati: The transit administrative building of Sri Balaji district Collector is getting ready on fast-track to start functioning from Ugadi festival day as decided by the government. District revenue department has already handed over TTD's Sri Padmavathi Nilayam near Tiruchanur which was identified as the transit administrative building of the new district.

Hectic works were going on to make various chambers ready. A private company in Hyderabad took up the works and they were asked to complete them well before the month end. The officials have completed the allotment of rooms in different floors to various departments and completed markings. The interior works in the proposed Collector, Joint Collectors, district revenue officer and other officials were going on at a brisk pace.

The Executive Engineer of R&B Tirupati has prepared a tentative plan of allotment of rooms to the HoDs and submitted it to the Collector. Accordingly, the revenue department will be housed on the first floor of the two blocks where Collector, Joint Collectors, DRO's chambers and various sections of the Collectorate are being set-up in that floor along with the second floor.

The 3, 4 and 5th floors of A & B blocks were allotted to different departments. Each department will have one room for HOD, one room for second level officers, one record room and 2-3 rooms as work stations. Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma who was on a tour to Tirupati, visited Padmavathi Nilayam on Saturday along with Joint Collector P Raja Babu, Commissioner PS Girisha, TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi and others to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, it is expected that Chittoor Collector M Hari Narayanan will become the first collector of Sri Balaji district as the government has decided to allocate the responsibilities of the new district to the existing collectors for smooth functioning after bifurcation of departments.