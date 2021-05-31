Tirupati: New medical college will boost infra in western region says Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy

Tirupati: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy has said that health and education sectors are high on the government agenda and are taking all steps to strengthen them.

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of Madanapalle medical college on Monday, he recalled the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's initiatives in increasing basic infrastructure at all government hospitals under Nadu-Nedu. The welfare schemes of the government have been benefitting all sections of the population in a big way, he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister has formally laid the foundation stone for the proposed medical college at Arogyavaram near Madanapalle. The college, teaching hospital and nursing college among others would be built in 95.44 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 475 crore and expected to be completed in 30 months.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy said that the new medical college would become a boon for the western region of the district. The Chief Minister has been taking the development and welfare agenda forward and modernising schools and hospitals.

To provide irrigated water to the farmers, three reservoirs would be completed in the next one year. Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy and Chittoor MP N Reddeppa lauded the CM for laying the foundation stone for 14 medical colleges at a time. The 104 and 108 services have been delivering services with modern equipment at all areas with which the state will become 'Aarogya Andhra Pradesh'.

Madanapalle MLA Nawaz Basha said the Chief Minister has fulfilled his 'pada yatra' promise by laying the foundation stone for Madanapalle medical college. He assured that the constituency will witness more development initiatives in the days to come. Piler MLA C Ramachandra Reddy said that the new college will help in increasing employment opportunities in the region.

MLAs P Dwarakanath Reddy, Venkate Goud, A Srinivasulu, Collector M Hari Narayanan, Joint Collector (Development) V Veerabrahmam, Sub Collector M Jahnavi, DCCM Chairperson M Reddemma, APMSIDC EE P Dhananjaya Reddy, Municipal Chairman Manuja and others were present on the occasion.