Tirupati: Nine-day Kodandarama Swamy Brahmotsavam from April 5

Tirupati : TTD JEO Veerabrahmam said the TTD will organise the annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple on a grand scale from April 5 to 13 with Ankurarpanam fete on April 4.

Speaking to the media after a review meeting on Wednesday evening with officials, the JEO said the festivities will begin with Dhwajarohanam on April 5 and spectacular Vahana Sevas will be held regularly both in the morning and evening.

He said the highlight of Brahmotsavam festivities were the majestic Garuda Vahana Seva on April 9th evening which is expected to attract large crowds in view of the Ugadi festival. Among others, Hanumanta Vahana Seva will be held on April 10. Chakra Snanam on April 13 will mark the conclusion of the Brahmotsavam celebrations. The JEO said Vahana Sevas will be organised daily between 7 am and 10 am and evening between 7 pm and 9 pm. All departments would work in coordination and make arrangements for Anna Prasadam, drinking water, buttermilk, cultural programmes, security, floral and electric decorations.

He instructed officials to check the strength of Vahanas well in advance. Bhajan and kolatam troupes should be ready. Ambulances should be positioned at the designated places. SVBC would take care of live telecast of the Brahmotsavam. Ramakoti books will be distributed to devotees. Adequate number of Srivari Sevakulu would render their services.

He said the TTD will organise Sri Rama Navami Utsavam from April 17 to April 19 and also the annual Teppotsavam fete from April 21 to April 23.

Deputy EOs Govindarajan, Shanti, Nagaratna, SE Venkateswarlu, Dharmic projects programming officer Rajagopal, EE Venugopal, VGO Bali Reddy and additional health officer Dr Sunil were present.