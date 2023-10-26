Tirupati: No governance under YSRCP rule, lambasts Bhuvaneswari

Tirupati : TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu’s spouse Bhuvaneswari fumed at the State government and questioned if there is any governance in AP.

Addressing her first public meeting under the party’s programme ‘Nijam Gelavali’ (Truth should prevail) at Agarala in Chandragiri constituency on Wednesday evening, she said that there is no development in the State except violent politics, rapes and extensive sale of ganja.

Expressing deep anguish and distress, Bhuvaneswari said that Nijam Gelavali is a fight not confined to her but to everyone in the State. For the sake of the future generations, Chandrababu Naidu led the State forward with discipline. He always used to say that youth should be employed and only if they are happy, the State will develop. The government has kept such a person in Rajamahendravaram Central prison for the past 47 days.

There is no evidence or proof in any of the cases filed against Naidu including inner ring road, fibernet and skill development, she said. Still the government foisted fake cases.

They initially alleged that there was a corruption of Rs 3,000 crore in the skill development case and later they had brought it down to Rs 370 crore. Now, they bring it further down to Rs 27 crore and yet there is no proof to which account the amount has gone. Except foisting cases on Naidu, the YSRCP government has no other activity, Bhuvaneswari criticised.

The government has no intention of providing jobs to the youth. Instead, the government has filed an attempt to murder case on Naidu in the Angallu incident only for seeking water for irrigation projects. When TDP activists resorted to Cycle Yatra from Srikakulam to Kuppam, the YSRCP workers tore away their shirts and removed party flags in Punganur. They even took away the mike, stool and vehicle of Lokesh during the Yuva Galam Padayatra which exposes the government’s cheap attitude.

Bhuvaneswari said that when she meets any TDP worker they would tell her that there are 10 to 20 cases filed against each of them. Still everyone including women are coming out and fighting for the party and Naidu. Yet, the government is not in a position to explain why so many people are fighting.

She pointed out that had Naidu been out of jail, he could have announced more schemes for the people on the occasion of Dasara festival. She felt the YSRCP government was thinking that if Naidu is put in jail he will become physically and mentally weak and the TDP will weaken. With that intention only, they resorted to such misdeeds before elections. But, Naidu is a very strong personality and he faced so many ups and downs in his 45 years of political career.

He will soon come out of jail and will work hard further to serve the people, she maintained. She said that “Truth should prevail, Satyameva Jayathe.’

Party leaders Panchumarthi Anuradha, Vangalapudi Anitha, Pratibha Bharathi, Panabaka Lakshmi, former minister N Amaranatha Reddy, Pulivarthi Nani, Pulivarthi Sudha Reddy, G Narasimha Yadav, M Sugunamma, Gounivari Sreenivasulu and several other leaders were present. Bhuvaneswari will address another public meeting in Tirupati on Thursday.