Tirupati: No jab–no entry for staff

Tirupati: Ahead of the reopening of educational institutions, the government's focus now shifted towards the inoculation process of teaching and non-teaching staff working in various educational institutions.



The process of vaccinating these staff was started sometime back keeping in view the urgency as the educational institutions have to be made functional through offline mode without much delay.

Though it has covered most of the target group so far, many teachers have to take their second doses. According to the government's official data, still 383 teaching and 68 non-teaching staff working in junior colleges are to be inoculated with the first dose itself. Similarly, 79 teaching and 15 non-teaching staff working in degree colleges are to be vaccinated with the first dose.

With the reopening of schools slated for August 16, District Educational Officer Sriram Purushotham came out with strict vaccination guidelines for teachers and non-teaching staff. The district has 21,793 teachers in various government and private schools. Out of them as many as 21,462 were inoculated with the first dose while only 11,449 had their second shots. Still 331 teachers have to take their first dose while 10,013 have to be vaccinated with second doses.

The DEO has directed all staff members to get vaccinated immediately. If anyone could not get vaccinated on various medical grounds, they should invariably submit the concerned proofs to the officials. Those, who took the first dose, have to take the second dose too following the stipulated time frame.

He warned that the staff members without vaccination will not be allowed into educational institutions from August 16. He asked the drawing officers to keep their salary bills pending for clearance from the DEO.

Meanwhile, another 20,000 Covaxin doses have reached the district which will be given to the eligible persons on Monday.

Priority will be given for pregnant women to save the newborn babies. Out of 34,674 total pregnant women identified in the district, only 14,746 women got vaccinated. Now, the focus is on to cover the remaining 19,928 women. Teachers also will be vaccinated keeping in view the reopening of schools.