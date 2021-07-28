Tirupati: One-stop destination for women's health

Tirupati: The MD of Amara Hospitals Dr Gourineni Rama Devi has said that they have been providing comprehensive women care in various departments with experienced women doctors.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, she said that the initiative was the first of its kind in Tirupati. The idea was that if women are healthy entire families will be healthy and happy.

The hospital would be the one-stop destination for Women's health which will help them from not going to different places for various health issues. The hospital has been providing several health check-up packages too for the benefit of patients. Dr Sunitha, Dr Shalini, Dr Harshitha Reddy and other doctors were present.