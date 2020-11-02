Tirupati: Only 40% students attend classes on Day 1

Tirupati: Finally, theschools reopened in the city after 8 months following the strict Covid guidelines. Students felt it's a new experience attending classes by wearing face masks. It may be noted March-2020 was the last working month for schools. In view of Covid-19 outbreak, the government extended holidays continuously till October 31.

There are 42 government municipal high schools in the city and the total strength of students is 3,024 for the academic year 2020-21. Regarding higher classes 1,038 students are pursuing 9, 10 classes in municipal schools.

In the backdrop of covid-19 pandemic, the students and teachers were attending classes with full protection measures. All the students were seen wearing face masks and a few of them wore hand gloves too. The students are also carrying hand sanitisers along with them.

Across the city around 392 students were present for classes in Day 1 and teachers allowed only 16 students per class.

Speaking to The Hans India, Tirupati Deputy Educational Officer K Janardhan Reddy told "So far, 1,600 students' parents gave their consent for sending children to schools. Rest of parents are not willing to send their children to schools. They prefer only online mode of classes. As per government orders, we took all the Covid-19 precautionary measures in the schools and formed a four-member committee in each school to monitor the students' health condition during school hours." Speaking to this paper, Kumar, a student from Thamubuvani Gunta MCT High School, says "My parents advised me to keep distance from others while attending classes and group activities, more over they told me to compulsorily wear a mask and wash hands frequently in school too."

Another Class X student K Tirumalesh said that "It's a different experience attending schools by wearing a face mask and carrying hand sanitizer."

A girl student Soniya said despite pandemic, my parents educated me how to take precautions for preventing Covid-19 during school hours. Surely I will maintain social distance and wear mask during the prayers and lunch break, she said.