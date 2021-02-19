Tirupati: Padmavati Nilayam now back at the service of pilgrims

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Nilayam at Daminedu near Tiruchanoor is now back to offer accommodation to pilgrims by AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC).

After long deliberations with TTD, it finally took over the possession of the facility on lease and was opened on March 5, 2020 by TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy.

Within 15 days, the APTDC had to hand it over to district administration to make it as a Covid quarantine centre and subsequently as Covid care centre. During that time it was the much sought after facility for Covid patients for its ambience, spacious rooms and excellent hospitality. With the drop in Covid cases, it was handed over back to APTDC which has opened it now for pilgrims after making necessary arrangements.

Built at a cost of Rs 75 crore in 5.35 acres, the TTD wanted to hand over the maintenance to others and APTDC has come forward to take it at an annual lease of Rs 1 crore plus GST. This modern eight-floor complex has 200 rooms of which 80 are A/C rooms and 120 non-AC ones. There are also five dormitories. Padmavati Nilayam can accommodate nearly 1,600 devotees at a time.

APTDC Divisional Manager M Giridhar Reddy told The Hans India that the rooms can be booked both online and offline. For A/C rooms the tariff is Rs 1,200 and with GST it would cost Rs 1,344 while non-AC room rent is Rs 600 only. Pilgrims can book 80 A/C rooms and 40 non-AC rooms online by visiting APTDC website while the remaining 80 non-AC rooms will be provided offline based on the availability.

He said that the pilgrims travelling to Tirupati on various package tours of APTDC will be provided accommodation for fresh-up here only. It will have a restaurant where all food items and beverages are available. This restaurant will start functioning from Saturday.

If pilgrims want any transport facilities to visit any other places, the help desk will provide them the required information and arrange the cabs. Visitors have to pay only to APTDC and not to cab operators directly which will ensure them a reasonable fare.

The APTDC office which is now located at TTD's Sri Devi complex in the city will be shifted to Padmavati Nilayam in about a month's time, he said.

It may be recalled that TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy announced that various darshan tokens will be made available at this facility for the benefit of pilgrims. It can be expected soon as the facility started functioning for its intended purpose now only.